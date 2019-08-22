US President Donald Trump has told several countries including India and Pakistan to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan. He asserted that the US was fighting the terrorists on its own and that other countries ought to unite too.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told India, Iran, Russia and Turkey that all of them at some point would have to unite to fight terrorism in Afghanistan. He asserted that US was the only country fighting Islamic State terrorism. The statement comes days after Trump hinted at the possibility of US not going for complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

He reiterated that other countries had least amount of contribution when it came to eradicating terrorism from Afghanistan. Trump claimed that the US wiped out caliphate in a stipulated time and watered down the possibility of Islamic State re-emergence in Afghanistan.

Trump raised concerns over India, Pakistan not fighting enough against terrorists in Afghanistan despite being its closest neighbours and claimed that the US forces were fighting out the IS terrorists despite being 7,000 miles away. He said the US destroyed IS within a year and added that the country had also captured thousands of IS fighters.

He further said if Europe didn’t take them then the US will have to deport them back to the countries they came from i.e. Germany and France.

The US President asserted that France and Germany as always have refused to take the terrorists and said the two have been told to take their prisoners back as the US won’t be putting them in Guantanamo for the next 50 years.

With special reference to India and Pakistan Trump said it was unfair that both countries despite being Afghanistan’s next door neigbours contributed very little to fight out Islamic State terrorists.

