Donations for Pulwama terror attack martyrs: As a tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims, Gujarat based families have cut-down their wedding celebrations and donated to the families of the soldiers. After Sheth and Sanghvi families from Surat found out about the brutal attack they decided to donate the amount instead of having a feast on the occasion of their children’s wedding. The families donated Rs 11 lakh to the martyrs’ families while Rs 5 lakh was donated to NGOs.The families informed their guests that the wedding celebration was being cancelled and that ceremony rituals would take place in a simple manner.

Although this is not the first instance when the nation has come together in support of the martyrs. Indian National Congress also called off the lunch scheduled to be held in honour of the ambassadors of the G20 nations on Friday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called off her rally in Uttar Pradesh soon after she got to know about the brutal attack. Globally, countries like the US, Russia have condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the bereaved. While Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who was to visit Pakistan also postponed his trip a day after the attack.

