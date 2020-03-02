PM Narendra Modi has announced to give up all social media accounts including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube on the coming Sunday, i.e. March 8. However, he didn't open up the reason behind doing so.

It seems like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is done with the social media as he announced to give up Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts on coming Sunday, March 8, said the Prime Minister in a tweet on Monday. Although Prime Minister’s social media accounts are active for now and he will keep updating the people, PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is one of the most popular leaders of the world is followed by 53.3 million people on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million Instagram users.

However, the Prime Minister did not tell any reason behind doing so in his tweet at 8:56 pm.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Notably, social media was the only platform to communicate directly with the Prime Minister as he hasn’t held any press conference in the last 6 years.

His tweets garner thousands of likes and shares within a few minutes of posting on various occasions. He also faced the heat from the Opposition and critics sometimes for avoiding and being muted on sensitive issues including the recent Delhi riots.

Soon after Prime Minister’s tweet of giving up the social media, ‘No Sir’ started trending on Twitter as his followers want him to be in touch with him. A user said Prime Minister sir your presence on social media is the biggest counter-force against all those who are trying 24×7 to harm civilizational value/ethos, culture & history of Bharat.

Calling him the voice & face of Billions, another user asked the Prime Minister not to leave the social media.

