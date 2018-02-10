In order to provide some relief to the people of the country, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked the government not to stall or deny any essential service to the people of the nation for the want of Aadhaar. The move has come amid reports that people who don't have Aadhaar card had faced problem in receiving government scheme's benefits or faced difficulty in getting their work done.

Meanwhile, a case is already being heard by the Supreme Court about the validity of the Aadhaar and its linkages to government’s beneficial schemes for the people of the country after several petitions challenged the government against linking of various government schemes to Aadhaar saying that it was a breach to their right to privacy. In a statement put out by the Aadhaar issuing on this issue read,

“There are exception handling regulations issued by UIDAI vide its circular dated 24th October 2017, which must be followed to make sure that no beneficiary is denied of benefits for the want of Aadhaar,” it said in a statement.

The use of Aadhaar card is to bring transparency, productivity in the system and is not meant to give inconvenience to the people. Therefore, the exception handling regulations issued by UIDAI must be followed by all government departments, state/UTs. Previously, in one such case when a citizen suffered as she was not having the Aadhaar card, a woman in Gurugram delivered baby outside the emergency ward of a hospital after she was denied entry for not having an Aadhaar card. The incident happened at the Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital when the staff allegedly denied her admission into the labour ward for not carrying her Aadhaar card. When the woman left the premises, she was helped by the bystanders who made makeshift curtains by using their shawls to help her give birth.