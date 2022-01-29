Stating that India is a vibrant and robust democracy and does not need certificates from others, Bagchi expressed the claim that others need to protect our Constitution is presumptuous and preposterous.

Days after Former VP Hamid Ansari remarked on Indian democracy at a virtual event organised by Indian American Muslim Council, the External Affairs Ministry has come out to slam the former and US lawmakers over what was said at the online event. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said the track record of organisers is as well-known as the biases and political interests of participants.

Stating that India is a vibrant and robust democracy and does not need certificates from others, Bagchi expressed the claim that others need to protect our Constitution is presumptuous and preposterous.

Hamid Ansari found himself in hot waters after he shared his views on Hindu nationalism at the virtual event. He said that in the recent years, we have experienced the ‘emergence of trends and practises’ that dispute the well ‘established principle of civic nationalism’, and interposes a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism.

Pointing out that almost 20 per cent of Indians belong to religious minorities, he said that the Indian democracy seeks to present an electoral majority in the guise of a religious majority and monopolised political power. It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness and promote disquiet and insecurity. Ansari further suggested that these trends need to be contested-legally and politically.