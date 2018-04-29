Becoming a laughing stock for the fourth time in a row, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the young minds should not hop for a government job instead focus on setting up a paan shop for a livelihood. The minister also boasted about the project named Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Earlier, Deb had commented that civil, not mechanical engineers make good administrators. At present, Kumar is facing criticism on social media platforms for his bizarre remarks.

Brewing fresh controversy, Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the youths in the state are wasting their crucial time by chasing political parties for governments jobs and advised them to set up a paan shop to earn a living. “Why run after netas for government jobs? Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties, had the same youth set up a paan shop, he would have had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh by now,” Deb said during an event.

According to a report, the Chief Minister suggested that the young minds should focus on becoming an entrepreneur rather than unnecessarily running behind the government sector jobs. The minister also boasted about the project named Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana under which the Centre after analysing the growth of the business provides funds to the entrepreneur. Notably this is the 4th bizarre remark made by CM Biplab Kumar Deb in a span of time.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister has stated that civil, not mechanical engineers make good administrators. Speaking at an event during the Civil Services Day, Kumar said, “There was a time when people with Arts (humanities) background appeared in civil services exams and became IAS, IFS, IPS and allied services officers. Later, doctors and engineers too started giving the exams. Mechanical engineers should not go for civil exams, the civil engineers should. Civil engineers can pin-point faults in the construction of a building. If a person has got the experience of civil engineering, he or she can build up people who are in the administration. Civil engineers are the ones who have got the knowledge to build up a society”.

Not only that, speaking at an event on Thursday, the Chief Minister sparked a controversy by showing his obsession with lighter skin. “Indian beauty should ideally look like goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati., Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Her victory was part of a fixed plan, which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of international market…Aishwarya Rai’s victory was well-deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman”. After facing immence criticism from the people across the country, Deb later apologised and said that he respects all women as his mother. “If anybody is hurt, I regret this. I respect all women as my mother”.

