Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, cautioned the BJP on Monday, urging them not to exploit Lord Ram as a political instrument for electoral gains. Additionally, he raised queries about the government’s approach towards China and Maldives.

“As the upcoming general elections draw near, you are seeking refuge behind Lord Ram,” commented Mr. Chowdhury during a discussion in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

“We all believe in Lord Ram, don’t make him your patent…don’t make him an election tool. Let Ram remain God for all,” he added.

Referring to the 2014 general elections, Mr. Chowdhury mentioned that the BJP had pledged that every Indian would receive ₹15 lakh deposited in their accounts, claiming that their government would repatriate ‘black money’ from abroad. Following the elections, a leader from the party acknowledged that the promise was merely an election gimmick, added the Congress MP.

He also pointed out the situation in Ladakh. Mr Chowdhury alleged that the condition in Ladakh was deteriorating every day and nearly 2,000 sq km of land is now under Chinese control.