Cannot allow the country to become refugee capital said Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while representing Centre's stand on the issue of deportation of Rohingya's Muslims from Myanmar. The Centre has also requested the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to defer the date of the hearing on the matter. Meanwhile, senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan while representing one of the petitioners said that even though the centre wanted to solve the issue diplomatically, there was no problem for the court to hear the matter.

In a new development to the issue of Rohingya Muslims, the Centre has conveyed it to the Supreme Court of India that it cannot allow the nation to become the refugee capital. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre on the issue of deportation of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, conveyed it to the court that it could not allow the country to be flooded by allowing anybody to enter it. The move from the centre has come after one of the senior lawyers of the nation, Prashant Bhushan while representing one of the petitioners alleged that grenades and chilli powder were being used by Border Security Forces (BSF) to push back refugees who were trying to enter the country.

Prashant Bhushan while talking on behalf of one of the petitioners also mentioned that even if the centre wanted to continue to deal the issue diplomatically, there was no reason that the court could not hear the matter. Not only Prashant Bhushan but the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), through counsel Gopal Subramanium also mentioned about the right of refugees. The counsel also said that they had the right to approach the court for securing their basic rights which included education. So the court should take a chance to hear the matter.

Following these new developments, the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was approached by the centre to defer the matter to a future date. Previously on January 16, Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed that the repatriation of Rohingya refugees on Bangladeshi territory will be completed within two years of the process beginning, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The agreement, adopted in Dhaka by the Joint Working Group formed to start repatriating the over 650,000 Rohingyas who have arrived in Bangladesh since August, also establishes that the repatriation will be based on considering the family as a unit, Efe news agency reported. “The Physical Arrangement stipulates that the repatriation would be completed preferably within two years from the commencement of repatriation,” according to a statement by the Ministry.