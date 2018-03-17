Kamran Yousuf, a Kashmiri photojournalist was granted bail on Tuesday, March 12, after being imprisoned for 6 months. On September 4 last year he was taken into custody by Jammu and Kashmir police on charges on stone pelting and terror funding. After a perennial battle, Mr Yousuf claims, "I don't want to see jail again." The Agency questioned Kamram's journalistic credentials by stating that he did not take photographs of governmental development projects or the opening of hospitals, bridges or schools.

Although there was nothing to link Kamran with any crime, the charge sheet held the media equally responsible for the ongoing situation in Kashmir

Kamran Yousuf, a young Kashmiri photojournalist was granted bail on Tuesday, March 12, after a protracted battle. The budding journalist was nabbed by Jammu and Kashmir police on September 4, 2017, on charges of stone-pelting and terror funding at Indian forces in the disputed border territory. After 6 months of endurance in the prison, Kamram says, “The freedom that came in the form of bail on March 12, is yet to sink in. “I feel like this is all a dream. I don’t want to see it jail ever again.” Mr Yousuf was finally granted bail by a Delhi court due to lack of evidence by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as it was unable to furnish call or chat records which link Mr Yousuf to any terrorist organisation. He was released next evening.

Mr Yousuf, a college drop out, was known for capturing images of turmoil, perversity depicted by the Kashmiris and militants funerals. However, in yesteryear, his career faced massive halt when he was arrested and accused by the Indian National Investigation Agency of hurling stones and terror funding. The Agency questioned Kamram’s journalistic credentials by stating that he did not take photographs of governmental development projects or the opening of hospitals, bridges or schools. Although there was nothing to link Kamran with any crime, the charge sheet held the media equally responsible for the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

The valley has witnessed utmost violence for decades in the form of curfew, extrajudicial killings, mass disappearances, ransom, and rape. Turbulence has spiked in recent years, with many Kashmiris accusing India of using excessive force in order to curb protests. After the death of militant Burhar Wani in 2016 the valley has endured a bloody conflict. Children, women, and men have faced eye injuries, because of inordinate use of pellet guns. According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express, the Jammu and Kashmir government had presented a report to the State Human Rights Commission about the pellet injuries, which showed that as many as 1,725 people suffered pellet injuries in firing by security forces.

