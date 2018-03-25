Dismissing data leak claims over Prime Minister Narendra Modi app and Aadhaar, Union Minister KJ Alphons on Sunday said don't believe in such fake stories. The minister said you think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company. KJ Alphons also refuted claims over Aadhaar data leak. Earlier today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter over PM app data leak.

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter over PM app data leak, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, KJ Alphons urged people to not believe in such fake stories. The minister also dismissed all the claims by a French researcher Elliot Alderson that Narendra Modi application is allegedly sharing private information of its users to third-party United States company, Clever Tap without their consent. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Trivandrum, the minister said, “You think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give your data to a private company! Don’t believe such fake stories.”

Alphons not only spoke about PM app data leak allegations by opposition parties, the minister also defended its government amid claims by a Delhi based researcher over data leak. The Union Minister said, “what is given in Aadhaar is just name & address. Your biometric data is with UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, it’s absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to govt agencies to access Aadhaar information.” Hitting out at PM Modi on Sunday, March 25, Congress president threw a barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter alleging that the Narendra Modi app is leaking data to US companies.

Attacking Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Twitter said, ” Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.”

The allegations by a French researcher over PM app data has come at a time when ruling and oppositions parties are alleging each other over involvement in Cambridge Analytica data leaks. Yesterday, on March 25, the issuing authority of Aadhaar, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) refuted the claim by a Delhi based researcher over Aadhaar data leak.

