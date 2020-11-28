West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there is no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence. On the resignation of Senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from cabinet, TMC said that he has resigned from the cabinet and not party.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there is no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence. Earlier on Friday Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial post. Tweeting Adhikari’s resignation letter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the issue will be addressed from a “constitutional” perspective.

In the poll-bound state gearing up for Assembly elections 2021, the main challenge before the Congress is to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and to maintain its existence in the Opposition in the State Assembly. In a major blow to Mamata Banerjee, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged the CM gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi.

Dilip Ghosh further alleged that Banerjee was conspiring to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh. The CM earlier announced said she will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office after minister Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the post.

On the resignation of Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari from cabinet TMC said that he has resigned from the cabinet and not the party. TMC also observed that talks are on and they will continue as well.