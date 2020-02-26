Delhi Police has arrested 106 people named in 18 FIRs in relation to violence in North East Delhi, said Police PRO MS Randhawa. NSA Ajit Doval, who has also taken charge of Delhi's law and order, said the situation is now under control.

Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave charge of Delhi’s Law and Order to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Delhi Police arrested 106 accused named in 18 FIRs for spreading violence in the North East Delhi’s Jafrabad, Bhajanpura, Changbagh, Yamuna Vihar, Babarpur and other parts. The Police held all these accused after viewing the CCTV footages and strong pieces of evidence of riots and loss to public property.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told the media that 106 people have been arrested today evening and Police is trying to identify the miscreants and anti-social elements. No incident of riots took place today, added the Police PRO.

He further informed that the Delhi Police has shared helpline numbers, and requested again not to believe or spread any fake or provocative news. The situation is now under control, asserted the Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa.

NSA Ajit Doval today again visited the riot-hit area to review the situation. He also talked to the locals and assured them that the situation is now under control.

Inshallah, there will be peace here, NSA Ajit Doval told the media. He also had a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the current situation.

Doval told reporters that the situation is now under control, expressing the confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its best, said Doval.

The authorities have confirmed 23 deaths and over 200 injured in riots since Sunday, said reports.

