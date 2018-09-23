Dr Kafeel Khan, who is out on bail in BRD Medical College Hospital case, was released on orders of a magistrate court in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. It comes a day after he was arrested for 'disturbing' services in the district hospital where 71 children died in last 45 days due to a mysterious fever.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who is out on bail in BRD Medical College Hospital case, was released on orders of a magistrate court in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. It comes a day after he was arrested for ‘disturbing’ services in the district hospital where 71 children died in last 45 days due to a mysterious fever. According to some media reports, he was arrested just before he was going to address the media on the deaths due to acute encephalitis syndrome in the state.

Dr Kafeel Khan is one the nine accused in a case related to infants deaths allegedly due to disruption in oxygen over unpaid bills to the supplier in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

