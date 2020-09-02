Dr Kafeel Khan was released from the Mathura jail as the Allahabad High Court granted temporary bail to him. Dr Khan was charged under the NSA for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during CAA protests.

Hours after the Allahabad High Court granted conditional bail to him, Dr Kafeel Khan was released from the Mathura jail. Dr Khan was charged under the National Security Act for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, the order came days after the Supreme Court asked the High Court to decide and dispose of the petition related to the release of Kafeel Khan in 15 days. Khan told reporters shortly after his release that he wanted to thank all 138 crore Indians for standing by him during his struggle, he thanked the judiciary for giving the order, in which they said that the Uttar Pradesh government made a false, baseless, and fictitious case to keep him in prison.

In a light-hearted tone, he further added that he also thanks to the UP STF which did not kill him while bringing him to Mathura from Mumbai. Speaking about his future plans right after his release, Khan said that he wanted to go to the flood-affected states of Bihar, Kerala, and Assam and take part in the relief works there.

He also put forth a plea to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, stating he urges the chief minister to reinstate him in his job so that he could work for the people as a Corona warrior. Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in January from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act.

