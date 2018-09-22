The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday detained Dr Kafeel Khan, the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital, and kept him in a guest house in Bahraich, according to various media reports. Dr Kafeel Khan is an accused in the BRD Hospital, Gorakhpur infants death case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday detained Dr Kafeel Khan, the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital, and kept him in a guest house in Bahraich, according to various media reports. He was detained after he allegedly examined the children admitted to the district hospital. The hospital was recently in the news after media reports surfaced that 71 children died in past 45 days due to a mysterious fever.

However, Dr Khan has rubbished the claims of a mysterious fever and said the symptoms were similar to those of encephalitis. The medical superintendent of Bahraich hospital had termed several infections and diseases as the reason behind the death of the children.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Dr Kafeel Khan’s brother accused the district authroities of not allowing him to meet his brother in the guesthouse of Simbhauli Sugar Mill where Dr Kafeel Khan has been kept by police.

ALSO READ: Rafale deal: Centre rebuffs Hollande’s claims, says had no role in it

Dr Kafeel Khan is an accused in the BRD Hospital, Gorakhpur infants death case in which close to 60 kids, mainly infants, died allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the supplier.

ALSO READ: Punjab zila parishad, panchayat samitis election 2018 results: Victory-bound Congress has won 1009 seats, SAD trails with 134

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month had termed the death of children in Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital a result of institute’s internal politics. However, Dr Kafeel Khan had rubbished claims made by the Chief Minister and said that he is trying to mislead people. In August 2017, an FIR was filed against nine persons in connection with BRD Hospital infants death case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More