Former Prime Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at AIIMS. On Monday, May 11, sources said that Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS last night for investigation and observation after he developed feverish reaction to a new medication. Doctors are currently investigating him to rule out other causes of fever. He is stable now and under medical observation at the Cardiothoracic centre of AIIMS.

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted in AIIMS on late Sunday evening due to chest pain. Soon after the news broke out, senior Congress leaders and leaders across party lines along with several of his admirers sent well wishes on social media. Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter that he is sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh. Prays for his speedy recovery, Omar Abdullah added that Dr Manmohan Singh’s wide counsel and guidance are much needed during this time.

DMK leader M K Stalin also wished for Dr Manmohan Singh’s good health and speedy recovery. He also emphasised that the services of Dr Manmohan Singh are needed for our country at a time like this. Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD Leader Lalu Prasad also wished for Dr Manmohan Singh’s speedy recovery and called him humble, intelligent, scholar, the gentleman and one of the best PM.

Also Read: National Technology Day: PM Modi remembers Pokhran-II, terms it exceptional achievement and landmark moment in India’s history

Also Read: Railways to partially resume passenger trains from tomorrow, online booking to start today

Also Read: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Dr Manmohan Singh served India as the Chief Economic Advisor during 1972- 76, Governor of Reserve Bank Of India during 1982-85, Head of Planning Commission during 1985-87, Finance Minister during 1991 leading the liberalisation of Indian economy and as the 13th Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. He is currently representing the state of Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 