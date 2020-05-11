Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at the Cardiothoracic centre of AIIMS. He was admitted to AIIMS on late Sunday evening after he developed febrile reaction to a new medication.

Former Prime Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at AIIMS. On Monday, May 11, sources said that Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS last night for investigation and observation after he developed feverish reaction to a new medication. Doctors are currently investigating him to rule out other causes of fever. He is stable now and under medical observation at the Cardiothoracic centre of AIIMS.

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted in AIIMS on late Sunday evening due to chest pain. Soon after the news broke out, senior Congress leaders and leaders across party lines along with several of his admirers sent well wishes on social media. Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter that he is sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh. Prays for his speedy recovery, Omar Abdullah added that Dr Manmohan Singh’s wide counsel and guidance are much needed during this time.

DMK leader M K Stalin also wished for Dr Manmohan Singh’s good health and speedy recovery. He also emphasised that the services of Dr Manmohan Singh are needed for our country at a time like this. Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD Leader Lalu Prasad also wished for Dr Manmohan Singh’s speedy recovery and called him humble, intelligent, scholar, the gentleman and one of the best PM.

I wish former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh speedy recovery and wish him good health. At a time like this, Dr. Manmohan Singh's services are needed for our country and I hope he will be back in full health at the earliest. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 11, 2020

Sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers & is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis. https://t.co/kv5Kr9rGd1 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2020

Let’s all pray for a speedy recovery of Dr #ManmohanSingh Perhaps, at this critical juncture, our country needs him the most. — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) May 10, 2020

Saw the news of Dr. #ManmohanSingh ji being admitted to hospital. My sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of #ManmohanSingh ji, the humble, intelligent, scholar, true gentleman and one of the best PM. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 10, 2020

I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. #ManmohanSingh ji. — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 10, 2020

Just got to know that Hon'ble Former Prime Minister Dr #ManmohanSingh Ji hospitalized at AIIMS in Delhi following chest pain. Praying for his speedy recovery.

Get well Soon Sir! — Avinash Pande (@avinashpandeinc) May 10, 2020

Deeply concerned about the health of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 10, 2020

We pray for a speedy recovery of Dr#ManmohanSingh, a true scholar and the finest economist of our country. He has been one of India's most committed PMs. Now is the time when we need your guidance to help us steer clear of this catastrophe. Our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/5iRq67NCCk — Youth Congress (@IYC) May 10, 2020

Dr Manmohan Singh served India as the Chief Economic Advisor during 1972- 76, Governor of Reserve Bank Of India during 1982-85, Head of Planning Commission during 1985-87, Finance Minister during 1991 leading the liberalisation of Indian economy and as the 13th Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. He is currently representing the state of Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha.

