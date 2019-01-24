A political war erupted on Thursday in Telangana after the state Congress unit posted a posted suggesting Election Commission's biasness towards Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the poster, Telangana democracy is presented as Draupadi which is being disrobed by the Election Commission, the Kauravas, while TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi watch the incident as mute spectators.

Owaisi said the Congress has stooped to such low and released such cartoons after the party was badly trounced in the Telangana Assembly polls.

A political war erupted on Thursday in Telangana after the state Congress unit posted a posted suggesting Election Commission’s biasness towards Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. The poster takes a sharp swipe at the EC for allegedly being mum on the electoral malpractices committed by the TRS in the recently held state assembly elections. In the assembly polls, that were preponed after KCR prematurely dissolved the assembly to separate the state elections from the Lok Sabha polls, TRS secured a landslide victory winning 88 of the 119 member assembly. The Congress that contested the polls in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was virtually wiped out winning only 19 seats.

In the poster, Telangana democracy is presented as Draupadi which is being disrobed by the Election Commission, the Kauravas, while TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi watch the incident as mute spectators.

HOW PARTIES HAVE REACTED TO THE POSTER?

All India Majlise-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress over ‘Draupadi Cheerharan’ poster.

Owaisi said how will Congress react if a poster on UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s posters.

Telangana BJP said the ‘Draupadi Cheerharan’ poster released by the Congress is an insult to Hindu women, demanded an apology from Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and the Telangana unit of Congress for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Owaisi said the Congress has stooped to such low and released such cartoons after the party was badly trounced in the Telangana Assembly polls.

A similar poster published by the BJP in Varanasi on Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya depicting him as ‘Lord Krishna’ and other politicians including the then chief minister and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav as ‘Kauravas’ had sent ominous signals in 2016.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More