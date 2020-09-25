The Ministry of Defence has waived off the requirement of "Performance Security" for "Development Contracts" by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Advanced Technology Vessel Project (ATVP).

As another measure to support industry, the requirement of “Performance Security” for “Development Contracts” by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Advanced Technology Vessel Project (ATVP) has been waived as per approval of Defence Minister, said Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry stated, this will apply to development contracts only, as defined in para 12.5 of DRDO Procurement Manual, PM 2016, as amended. “However, Warranty Bond would continue to be obtained from successful development partner to cover DRDO/ ATVP interest during the warranty period,” Defence Ministry stated.

“It’ll be applicable for all RFPs issued in respect of development contracts after the date of issue of this amendment. Ongoing cases of development contracts in which RFP/contract already been issued may continue to be regulated as per provisions in issued RFP/contract,” the Ministry added.

Laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry said the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km during the tests. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful test-firing of the Laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges.

“Congratulations to DRDO for successfully conducting test firing of Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO, which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future,” Singh tweeted.

The missile has been developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.

“Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun,” stated the release from Defence Ministry.

