Amid border disputes with China, the Government of India (GOI) has decided to merge two laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to come up with one laboratory that will be focused on doing research on terrain and avalanches along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Government sources suggest that the DRDO had created a new laboratory named Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment by merging two exiting labs, the new lab would focus on research on terrain and avalanches along the border with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources suggest that the idea behind merging these two labs was to strengthen the research by combining the resources and capabilities of two laboratories. The two labs that have been merged are, the Manali-headquartered Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment (SASE) and the other is the Delhi-based Defence Terrain Research Establishment (DTRL).

SASE and DTRL have both been working actively on locations where the armed forces are deployed. The SASE has been studying and researching snow and avalanches in the operational areas. While the DTRL has been doing the study of various terrains across the country where the armed forces are deployed.

