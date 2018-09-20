The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully flight tested the indigenously developed surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Prahaar' from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Balasore. A press release issued by the DRDO officials noted that the Range stations and electro-optical systems tracked the missile throughout its flight.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully test-fired the indigenously developed surface-to-surface tactical missile ‘Prahaar’ from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Balasore. Following the successful flight test, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Army, Industries and other team members for the successful mission. While extending her wishes she said that the indigenously developed Prahar will further strengthen our defence capabilities. The short-range ballistic missile was test fired from the Odisha coast today.

The statement also highlighted that Prahar is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads and neutralising a wide variety of targets. Also, it is expected to replace the Prithvi-I which is a medium-range ballistic missile in the Indian service.

Prahaar is better than Prithvi as it can aim at multiple targets at one time. The flight test and launch were witnessed by the Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Athessh Reddy.

Earlier in the day, around 4000 people were evacuated from the five villages that were adjacent to the missile launch site. The district administration has temporarily shifted them to the two shelters with compensation.

