Ex-DRDO official, identified as Prakash Singh, has alleged that he was forcibly removed from service in August 2020, citing absence from his job. He is now being forced to vacate the government house.

As per an exclusive report by The Sunday Guardian, an ex-DRDO official is facing forceful eviction from his government house. Described as a whistle-blower by the-then Defence minister late Manohar Parrikar, the ex-DRDO official, identified as Prakash Singh, has alleged that he was forcibly removed from service in August 2020, citing absence from his job. The facts accessed by TSG, however paint a different picture.

In an exclusive conversation with TSG, Mr Singh has revealed that he joined the Joint Cypher Bureau (JCB) wing of DRDO as a senior administration officer on 18 August 2016. Just three days post his joining; he was sent to another sub office of the same wing but was not given any work until November 27, 2017. Failing to get any official communication, Singh decided to join his own JCB office on November 30, 2017 and finally managed to get an access pass, an official email id and departmental work.

However, this did not last long as his access was removed soon after on December 11, 2017. Despite being stopped from entering the establishment, Mr Singh went to office until August 2020 to register his attendance every day in front of the CCTV camera. In August 2020, Mr Singh was removed from the service on the grounds of absence from duty and all his pensionary benefits were revoked on the directions of the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had directed DRDO to ‘identify and take action against persons who trumped up false charges and committed a number of procedural irregularities’.

Also Read: Cong vs BJP face off ahead of elections: Amit Shah & Rahul Gandhi in TN today

Mr Singh alleges that it is only him who is being continuously targeted since then and it is all because he brought out wrongdoings within DRDO by a few, including alleged corruption and nepotism done by at least three director level officers within DRDO. He further says that he has not been given any salary for 21 months (from December 2017 to August 2020). They are now coming to his house daily asking him to vacate the house even as the case of his illegal removal remains under jurisdiction in multiple forums. He added that both him and his wife are in ill health and have submitted certificates for the same in concerned offices.

Also Read: India defuses Pak Balakot propaganda: IAF squadron makes long-range strike