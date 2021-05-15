The Defense Research and Development Organization has announced that the first batch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) medicine for the treatment of mild to serious Covid-19 cases will be available next week.

Though India is currently experiencing a oxygen and vaccine shortage, there is some good news on the horizon. The Defense Research and Development Organization has announced that the first batch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) medicine for the treatment of mild to serious Covid-19 cases will be available next week. “The first batch of 10,000 doses of 2DG medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients will be launched early next week and given to patients,” the official said.

“The pharma companies are working to increase the production of the medication for potential use. A team of DRDO scientists, led by Dr. Anant Narayan Bhatt, created the drug “officials have said. 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose), an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug, was created in cooperation with Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The findings of clinical trials have shown that this molecule aids in the quicker recovery of hospitalized patients and decreases the need for supplemental oxygen. In COVID patients, a higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG had RT-PCR negative conversion. Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Health Minister have also assured that the DRDO 2DG drug for Covid-19 may be a game-changer in the country’s battle against the pandemic.

There are few more anti-viral treatment drugs which are in R&D phase or already gets the emergency approval from the government. Roche India already received the Emergency Use approval for antibody cocktail used in Covid-19 treatment. Bharat Biotech is also manufacturing the nasal vaccine to fight the Coronavirus and company has already started trials in Hyderabad. On the other hand, According to Deepak Sapra, CEO (API and Services), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is working with Indian regulators to bring the single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine to the country.

