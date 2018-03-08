Om Paithane who used to work as a driver for Ola cab services will pass out from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 10. According to reports, Om Paithane's father said that he always wanted to join the Indian Army as it was his dream and he finally achieved.

In a dream come true story for a man who works as Ola cab driver, will finally become an Indian Army officer. It’s an inspiration to thousands and millions of people who are aspiring to be something big in their lives. Om Paithane who used to work as a driver for Ola cab services will pass out from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 10. According to reports, Om Paithane’s father said that he always wanted to join the Indian Army as it was his dream and he finally achieved. Om’s father is himself is a driver who has been in this occupation for 25 years and running the bread and butter for his family. Paithane’s father also mentioned that the family was proud of him as finally, he will now be able to serve his country.

Speaking on this successful and inspiring story, Om Paithane’s younger brother Adinath shared that Paithane has put a hard work with motivation and dedication. He used to do both, to concentrate in his studies and doing the job as a cab driver to support the family financially. According to a leading daily, Adinath said, “My father was a driver for almost 25 years and did not want us to get into that profession and wanted us to get more educated. Om used to hide from him that he is driving.”

Sharing his tough journey of becoming an Indian Army officer, Om Paithane said that he got inspiration from an army officer named Colonel Bakhsi, who had come into his life as a passenger. Col Bakshi suggested Paithane about the opportunities in the Indian Army and informed him that he could go for Combined Defence Service (CDS) exams. The army officer also referred Paithane to Lt. Col. Ganesh Babu, the then Director, Armed Forces Officers Selection Orientation Programme. Following the adivice of Col Bakshi, Om cleared the CDS exam in his first attempt in 2016 and later cleared Serice Selection Board (SSB) exam in Bhopal to join the OTA.

