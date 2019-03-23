Sapna's induction into Congress has come as a surprise to many given her no background in politics. Source suggest that the Haryanvi sensation will be contesting from Mathura, which is Bollywood's dream girl and veteran actress Hema Malini's constituency. Chaudhary hails from the land of Krishna and has been struggling since a very young age. Sapna has always been a sole bread earner for her family and with her live stage performances, she would feed the family

Dream Girl versus Haryana dancer: The latest to join the Congress party is Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary who will be reportedly contesting against BJP MP Hema Malini’s constituency. The Haryanvi singer-dancer, on Saturday, was inducted into the party at UP Congress chief Raj Babbar’s Delhi residence. The singer hails from the land of Lord Krishna and has been a popular face in Haryana. It was her stint in the reality show Big Boss 11 that made her a household name as the dancer impressed everyone with her gracious moves.

With a strong fan base in Haryana, Congress fielding the Haryanvi dancer can certainly help the party to garner votes in the state. Chaudhary has been struggling since a very young age. She has always been a sole bread earner for her family and with her live stage performances, she would feed the family. Though that income was never enough to look after the family, as Sapna often shares in her interviews. Hence with Big Boss 11 Sapna got her much-needed break as her popularity grew further.

Delhi: Dancer and actor Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress party. pic.twitter.com/tDAotKX0Y7 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Haryanvi sensation who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, is one of the most loved and praised entertainers of the regional film industry. Not just Haryana, she has set a benchmark in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Bollywood industry. The energetic latkas and jhatkas of the stunning lady from Rohtak are definitely unbeatable. Dancer turned Singh and now a renown actress in Haryanvi film industry, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her audience with the upcoming movie titled Chachi Ram Ram with her mother, Neelam Choudhary.

Apart from that, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and Maina Haryanvi fame dancer, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most bankable divas who barely misses an opportunity of making her online fans go gaga with her photos and videos. One of Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on the photo-sharing app with a handle name isapnachoudhary and over 83.8k followers, took to her official Instagram account to share Sapna Choudhary yet another Holi video. In a white outfit, Sapna Choudhary is seen dancing to the beats of her chartbuster Haryanvi song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

