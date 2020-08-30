Facing accusations from the BJP that it had "overlooked" charges of drug use surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to protect those close to the state's ruling parties, the Maharashtra government on Saturday hit back.

Anil Deshmukh, the State Home Minister, said that he would open an investigation into Sandip Ssingh, the filmmaker who directed PM Modi’s biopic, as he had recieved many complaints against him.

He said he has reccieved many complaints regarding Ssingh’s connection to the BJP, and the connection between Bollywood and drugs, and that he would forward these concerns to the CBI for investigation.

Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena, which form the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, called for the ‘BJP Angle’ to be probed in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also claimed that the CBI was going to question Sandip Ssingh over charges involving drugs.

Drawing a connection between Ssingh and the BJP, he questioned why Sandip Ssingh was chosen to direct the Modi biopic, even though there were many other accomplished directors and producers in Bollywood. He also called for a probe into the ‘nexus between Bollywood, BJP, and drugs’.

At the same time, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye rubbished Mr Sawant’s demand and posted a link to a 2015 article which said Smita Thackeray, daughter-in-law of Bal Thackeray, was planning to produce a biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo in association with Sandip Ssingh.

“Do your homework. Will you find a link in this too,” Mr Upadhye asked.

