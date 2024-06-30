Drunk And Drive In Hyderabad: 262 Caught Violating Law

In a massive operation, the Cyberabad Police have arrested 262 commuters for driving under the influence.

On Saturday night, under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, drunk driving tests were held at a number of sites.

191 drivers of two-wheelers, 11 drivers of three-wheelers, 56 drivers of four-wheelers, and 4 drivers of heavy vehicles are among those who have been arrested.

Twelve offenders were apprehended with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 300 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml during drunk driving checks in Hyderabad. Everybody apprehended will appear before the judge.

According to the police, anyone found guilty of driving under the influence and causing fatal accidents will be arrested and charged under Section 304 Part 2 IPC (effective July 1, 2024) and Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine.

On the evening of June 22, Cyberabad Traffic Police had arrested more than 385 individuals for driving under the influence during a similar operation.

Among those detained were 292 cyclists, 80 drivers of four-wheelers, 11 drivers of three-wheelers, and two operators of large trucks.

