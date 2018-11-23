A drunk Indian origin woman has been jailed for 6 months in the United Kingdom for causing a fellow passenger to get a seizure during the flight. According to reports, the plane had a bumpy landing during which the 41-year-old shouted, "we are all going to die", causing panic among the passengers.

A drunk Indian origin woman, who caused a harrowing time onboard UK based Jet2 airline in January this year that resulted in a fellow passenger having a seizure mid-air, has been jailed for 6 months in the United Kingdom. The woman, identified as Kiran Jagdev, an executive assistant based in the city of Leicester, in her defence had blamed the crew of the airline for supplying her with alcohol during her flight from Tenerife in Spain back to the UK.

As per a report on NDTV, the prosecutor claimed that Jagdev had consumed between six and eight beers even before boarding the four-hour flight to East Midlands Airport. She then proceeded to drink a further four to six glasses of wine on the plane, using her own supply from her handbag when the crew refused her more drinks.

After she went out of control, an off-duty police officer had to sit next to her to assist the cabin crew, but she started hurling abuses to the officer.

After the fight landed she was arrested, and even then she made abusive remarks at the airport immigration authorities.

The unruly cases of air rage are not new, recently an Irish woman had gone racist on an Air India flight after the crew refused to serve her more wine. The passenger was travelling business class on a flight from Mumbai to London. The video of the incident had gone viral, wherein the drunk woman was seen shouting and using the most abusive language at the crew.

