A shocking incident came to light when a video of a man ill treating son went viral on social media. The drunk man banged his 3-year-old son against an auto-rickshaw at Hyderabad’s Jagadgirigutta on Sunday at around 2:00am. As per reports, the accused hit the child against the three wheeler standing near their house in a fit of rage. The injured child was immediately taken to the nearby hospital by the family. He was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee soon after he was declared out of danger. Accused identified as Goud, was drunk when the incident took place late on July 9. As per sources, Goud’s wife who is also the mother of the 3-year-old child wasn’t willing to lodge a complaint against her the accused. The police then registered a suo moto case under relevant sections of Child Care and Protection Act and Juvenile Justice Act. A case under Section 324 of IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

#WATCH Man in an inebriated state bangs his 3-yr-old son against an auto-rickshaw following a quarrel with his wife. Child handed over to Child Welfare Committee. Case registered under Sec 324 of IPC & Sec 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act; Accused absconding (9.07.18) #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8YWjfrEdjN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Another shocking incident took place in Punjab’s Bathinda district on Sunday, July 1 where a woman was accused of killing her 6-year-old son. She attacked her son with a dagger while the child was bathing at home in Bhai Mati Dass Nagar. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital with injuries in the chest and abdomen but was declared brought dead. The accused was arrested under a relevant section of murder.

Another case came to light from Andhra Pradesh’s Tondepu Kotaiah of Totaravulapadu village where a farmer was accused of beating his daughter to death. She was hit by the wooden handle of an axe for having an affair with a man his father didn’t approve. He was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder).

