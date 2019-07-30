A drunk man hugged and kissed an on-duty Hyderabad Police officer during the Bonalu festival in Nallakunta. The video of the incident went viral on the internet, following which, the city police has booked the accused.

A drunk man has been booked by the Hyderabad Police for kissing an on-duty officer forcibly, said reports. The incident took place during the celebrations of Bonalu festival in the city’s Nallakunta area and its video is doing round the internet. The on-duty officer has been identified as Nallakunta’s Sub-Inspector K Mahender, who later filed a complaint against the 28-year-old Poudel Bhanu, who works as a bank employee.

Police has registered a case against Bhanu for obstructing on-duty policeman from performing his duty and behaving inappropriately.

The video shows a group of people dancing on a street and suddenly a drunk man in the black t-shirt comes out of the group and stops a police officer who was passing by and suddenly kisses him. To which, Policeman replied with a tight slap on his face. The drunk man moved back, while his mates tried to pull him back to avoid the police action.

A youth in Hyderabad booked for disturbing a cop from doing duty. A viral video shown youth kissing the copy forcibly even as he resisted. pic.twitter.com/YPn9e88PlF — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 30, 2019

Later, a case was registered against the accused by the local police and he is now likely to face some harsh action. Nallakunta police station officer Murlidhar told the media that the incident took place when SI Mahendra was on duty to manage aura during the Bonalu festival. A person named Bhanu, resident of Malkajgiri, obstructed the office, hugged and kissed him in an inebriated condition forcibly.

The Bonalu festival is celebrated during monsoon to worship Goddess Kali. The festival is celebrated for a week and Saturday, when the incident happened, was the first day for it. Devotees across Telangana take out processions to celebrate and worship the goddess.

