DTC:Removal Of All Political Posters From Buses, Depots In Delhi

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has mandated that all depot managers immediately remove political posters from buses and depot facilities, requiring them to submit compliance reports to higher authorities.

In an official circular, the DTC noted, “Following directions from the competent authority, all depot managers are instructed to promptly take down any political posters from DTC buses and depot premises.”

Consequently, posters featuring former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be removed from the buses. Currently, images of Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot are displayed on public transport vehicles and at various depots. Kejriwal stepped down from his position as chief minister on September 17.

In a related issue, posters have emerged across Delhi, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for the recent rise in shootings. These posters, which read “BJP turned Delhi into a gangster’s capital,” were seen in the ITO area of central Delhi.

The city has witnessed three shooting incidents in the past 48 hours. On Saturday morning, assailants on a motorcycle fired shots at a sweet shop in West Delhi’s Nangloi, leaving behind an extortion note purportedly signed by gangster Deepak Boxer. Later that night, a man entered Hotel Impress in Vasant Kunj and fired four shots.

Additionally, on Friday night, three armed individuals targeted a car showroom in Naraina, West Delhi, in what is believed to be an extortion attempt.