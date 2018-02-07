A third-year student, from Bharati College, DU, is seen slapping a DU professor after he allegedly harassed her along with other five girls of the same college. After the teacher failed to put a check on his actions, the girls got him alone in a classroom and confronted him. In the video, the girls are seen surrounding him and slapping the DU professor for his lewd remarks. The video that is going viral on social media was shot in September 2017.

Just a few days after a minor girl from Delhi University alleged harassment from the college professor, a video has gone viral on the social media where a group of girl student are seen slapping the college professor. In the video clip, a third-year student, from Bharati College, is seen slapping a teacher after he allegedly harassed her along with other five girls of the same college by sending them lewd messages over phone and his continuous requests of meeting alone outside the college.

According to the reports, the victim girls belonged to first and second year. The girl also alleged that the teacher had been harassing her for months. All the girls belong to a decent family and that is why they all were a little resistant in filing a police complaint. After the teacher failed to put a check on his actions, the girls got him alone in a class room and confronted him. In the video, the girls are seen surrounding him and slapping him for his lewd remarks. As per reports, the victim said that the professor insisted her on meeting alone outside but she asked him to meet in the class room where all the other girls confronted her.

The video that is going viral on social media was shot in September 2017; however, no complaint was filed then. The victim said the professor begged her not to file the complaint as that would make his life miserable and affect the life of his child and wife. Meanwhile, after finding out that he is not married, the girl circulated the video online in January. After the matter was highlighted, the girl alleged that she was being pressurised by the school authorities to not to raise the issue. She further added that she is being threatened with suspension from the college.

Talking to TOI, Principal Mukti Sanyal said, “The committee didn’t have any student representative as earlier there was no complaint from the students. We are following the UGC guidelines”. Sanyal also said she was aware of the complaint and would discuss the matter with the VC.”