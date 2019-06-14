Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) will be coming up with 5 new online courses from this academic year. Students can access and apply for these courses from anywhere in the country through virtual mode.

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) is gearing up for starting 5 new undergraduate courses through online mode this year. This current step of Delhi University will enable students to study and access these courses and modules from anywhere in the country through online mode.

The university will provide e-books, study material, online lectures, live-streaming, etc. for these courses through websites so that students can acquire knowledge from their homes. This is being seen as a welcome move and many students from different parts of the country are going to be benefitted from this step.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the exams can also be conducted partially online by the SOL authorities. In an interview to TOI, School of Open Learning (SOL) Director CS Dubey told that they have developed a special system which involves live streaming of sessions and lectures developed by the faculty members.

Established in the year 1962, SOL has been known for providing degrees in the subjects of Humanities, Arts and Commerce under the purview of Delhi University. SOL has been one of the biggest open universities of the country providing distance education to students from years.

Admissions for these 5 online courses will be beginning from the current academic session of 2019, so all those willing to join these courses must brace themselves and should keep on visiting, Delhi University website for the current updates.

