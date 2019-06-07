Dubai: At least 12 Indians died in the horrific bus accident that took place in Dubai on Thursday evening. A total of 19 people lost their lives in the incident while several others sustained severe injuries. The bus registered with Omani number plate and had passengers of different nationalities, police said.

Death toll of Indian nationals in Dubai bus accident rises to 12, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: At least 19 people died while several others sustained severe injuries when a tourist bus met an accident on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai on Thursday. The accident took place around 5:40 pm when a bus carrying 31 people rammed into a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station. The bus registered with Omani number plate and had passengers of different nationalities, police said. The injured were immediately shifted to Rashid Hospital.

Reports said that 12 Indians, including six Keralites, were among the 19 people who lost their lives in the horrifying incident. Four of the deceased have been reportedly identified as Deepak Kumar, Jamaluddin, Vadudev and Thilakan. It has been also reported that four of them were from Thiruvananthapuram. It has been reported that the passengers were returning from Omen after celebrating Eid holidays.

#هام | في تمام الساعة 5:40 من مساء اليوم، وقع #حادث مروري بليغ لباص مواصلات على متنه 31 راكب يحمل لوحة أرقام سلطنة عمان على شارع الشيخ محمد بن زايد وتحديدا (مخرج الراشدية) الى محطة المترو نتج عنه وفاة 15 راكب من جنسيات مختلفة وإصابة 5 أشخاص آخرون بإصابات بليغة. pic.twitter.com/ma5FRPW9OX — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 6, 2019

The Indian Consulate official in a tweet confirmed the accident and said that 6 Indian have been confirmed dead in Dubai bus accident. However, the number might go up as 8 bodies were yet to be identified, added the Indian Consulate Dubai. It was further noted that four Indian were discharged after first aid while three are receiving treatment in Rashid hospital.

The reports noted that it was a Mwasalat bus and police has been trying to investigate the exact cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the Omen government-owned bus company has suspended their daily services between Muscat and Dubai until further notice.

