Dumka Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: The results for Jharkhand Assembly elections will be declared today with the grand alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), competing against the ruling BJP. Among the 81-member Assembly seats, Dumka is one of the key constituencies where from former chief minister Hemant Soren is contesting against BJP’s cabinet minister Loius Marandi. Soren, who is the working president of JMM, is also seeking re-election from the Barhait constituency. The voters in Dumka voted in the last phase of the five-phased polls on December 20.
In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly polls, Marandi had defeated Soren by a margin of around 5,000 votes. The JMM president got 65,105 votes while his rival candidate claimed 70,367. He had won Barhait seat. After the last polls, Soren was seen working hard to challenge the BJP and decided to contest from the two seats. Political observers though said that Soren, who is also the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD, wanted to play safe as he was not sure about his win against Marandi. He is likely to retain Barhait constituency.
Meanwhile, several exit polls have predicted that the Soren-led alliance would emerge as the single largest combination. According to the exit polls, he is likely to become the chief minister and replace BJP’s Raghubar Das. Earlier, the BJP had won 43 seats in the last state polls and Das became the sixth chief minister of the eastern state. He had defeated Congress candidate Anand Bihari Dubey by a huge margin of around 70,000 votes.
Here are the live updates of Dumka Assembly Election Result 2019:
Live Updates
JMM set to emerge largest party in Jharkhand
The JMM, as per current trends, is set to emerge as the single largest party in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Hemant Soren-led JMM is ahead in 29 seats, overtaking the BJP which is leading in 23 seats. The alliance is ahead in 49 seats. Even Chief Minister Raghubar Das is trailing by thousands of votes from Jamshedpur East constituency.
Saryu Roy says he can defeat CM Raghubar Das by 30000 votes
After taking a lead of over 8000 from Jamshedpur East seat, Saryu Roy, the former BJP leader, said that the win margin between him and Chief Minister Raghubar Das could be around 30000 votes. Earlier, Das said the BJP would easily retain the power, adding that he would comment after the final declaration of results. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren is set to replace Das and become the CM for the second time.
Soren continues to lead
Hemant Soren continue to lead from Dumka Assembly seat against Lois Marandi of the BJP. Current trends say Soren is lead by around 900 votes. He has got 45391 ballots against 44501 of Marandi. The 44-year-old JMM leader is expected to overthrow Raghubar Das's government. Soren is leading the JMM-Congress-RJD combinations against the saffron party. Surprisingly, Das is also trailing from his traditional Jamshedpur East seat.
Hemant Soren meets his father and former CM Shibu Soren after trends shown BJP's defeat
As Jharkhand is set to witness BJP's loss in the polls, Hemant Soren today met his father and former CM Shibu Soren. Senior Soren is the JMM president. Meanwhile, junior Soren is set to become the CM for the second time, if all goes well. The alliance which he is leading is ahead in almost 40 seats while the BJP is ahead in just 30 seats.
Hemant Soren meets his father and former CM Shibu Soren after trends shown BJP
Hemant Soren's supporters distribute sweets after trends show BJP's defeat
Supporters of former chief minister Hemant Soren, who is contesting from Barhait and Dumkah seats, distributed sweets outside their leaders residence in Jharkhand. This comes after the trends show the JMM-led alliance close of forming the government. The pre-poll alliance is leading from 40 seats, according to trends. The BJP is leading from 30 seats.
JMM-Congress-RJD leads in 39, BJP in 31
Currents trends show the JMM-Congress-RJD leading from 39 seats out of the 81constituencies. The ruling BJP is ahead in 31 seats. The trends are likely to keep changing. Earlier, most of the exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP under the leadership of CM Raghubar Das. It seems Das himself is not sure about his win from Jamshedpur East where he is trailing by over 11000 votes.
CM Raghubar Das trails by 7000 votes
Raghubar Das, who today exuded confidence that the BJP would retain the power, is trailing by a margin of around 7000 votes from Jamshedpur East. He has got 18874 votes while his former party mate Saryu Roy claimed 23517. Roy is contesting as an independent candidate. If Das loses his seat, it would be a major embarrassment for the ruling BJP.
Hemant Soren leads by 11000 in Barhait
Hemant Soren has taken a lead of around eleven thousand votes in Barhait. As per the current trends, he has polled 34265 votes against 22845 of Simon Malto of the BJP. Soren is the sitting lawmaker from Barhait. In Dumkah, Soren is trailing by around 130 votes. Lois Marandi, who is the incumbent lawmaker and BJP minister, is leading from the seat.
Neck-and-neck fight between Hemant Soren and Lois Marandi
A close fight between JMM working president Hemant Soren and Lois Marandi is going on. As per current trends, Soren has claimed 35662 votes while Marandi got 34096. Right from 8 am, the time when the counting of votes began, there has been a neck-and-neck battle. Soren is leading from Dumka and Barhait.
Hemant Soren leads in Dumka, Barhait
Hemant Soren is now leading from both Barhait and Dumka Assembly seats. The former chief minister is ahead by over nine thousand in Barhait, winning 26862 votes against 17211 of Simon Malto. In Dumka, he is leading by over 3000 votes against Lois Marandi. Meanwhile, the HMM-Congress-RJD is leading in 42 seats.
Raghuar Das trails from Jamshedpur East
Chief Minister Raghuar Das is trailing against his former colleague Sarya Roy from Jamshedpur East. Das has claimed 13708 while Roy won 14479 votes. Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh has got just 2184 votes. The incumbent CM has said the BJP will retain the power. As many as 20 candidates are competing for the seat.
Hemant Soren retakes lead, Lois Marandi trails by 2500 votes
After trailing for a couple of hours against BJP's Lois Marandi, JMM working president Hemant Soren has retaken a lead from Dumka. At one moment, he was trailing by over 7000 votes. He made a comeback and overtook the BJP minister. In Barhait, he continues to take a lead against BJP's Simon Malto.
CM Raghubar Das says BJP will retain power
Chief Minister Raghubar Das, despite trends giving the JMM-Congress-RJD a clear majority, asserted the ruling BJP will retain the power for the second consecutive time. Das said margin is narrow on many seats. Meanwhile, the incumbent CM is leading by just 250 votes against Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East.
Hemant Soren recovers, vote difference 2500
The vote difference between Hemant Soren and Lois Marandi is around 2500 which was earlier more than 7000. Soren has so far claimed 19592 votes while Marandi polled 22019. There is a neck-and-neck battle going on between the opposition's CM face and senior BJP leader. In Barhait, Soren is ahead.
Lois Marandi set to cross 20000 votes, Hemant Soren gets 14200
BJP incumbent lawmaker Lois Marandi has claimed 19,600 votes against 14,219 of the BJP's Hemant Soren, as per the latest trends. Marandi had defeated Soren, the opposition's CM face, in 2014 Assembly elections. Soren has polled more than 38 per cent votes while Marandi got more than 53 per cent. Soren is leading in Barhait by over 3,000 votes.
Hemant Soren leads by over 3000 votes in Barhait
JMM working president Hemant Soren has taken a lead of over 3,000 votes against BJP's Simon Malto. Soren has got 10534 votes while Malto claimed 7447. As many as 11 candidates are contesting from Barhait constituency. In Dumka, the former CM is trailing by over 7000 votes.
Hemant Soren trails by 7858 votes
It seems it is not easy for Hemant Soren, who is the CM face of the grand alliance, to defeat BJP's incumbent lawmaker Lois Marandi from Dumka. The JMM working president is trailing by 7858 votes, as per the latest trends. Soren is though ahead in Barhait.
Lois Marandi leads by 7858 votes
After grand alliance touches majority mark, Congress says Hemant Soren set to become chief minister
As the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has touched a majority mark of 41 in the 81-member Assembly, the Congress has said that Hemant Soren will become chief minister, replacing Raghubar Das of the BJP. Soren is contesting polls from two seats, Dumka and Barhait.
Hemant Soren trails by 5000 votes in Dumka, leads in Barhait
BJP state minister Loius Marandi is leading in Dumka against Hemant Soren who is the CM face of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Soren, who is the former CM of Jharkhand, is trailing by around 5,000 votes, as per trends. In Barhait seat, the JMM president is ahead. He was earlier leading from both the seats.
Raghubar Dar ahead in Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur East Assembly seat against former colleague Sarya Roy. The sixth CM of the state was trailing for some time. Congress candidate Gaurav Vallabh is third in the race, as per trends.
Hemant Soren-led alliance leads in 41, BJP in 30 seats
The grand alliance of JMM-Congress-RJD is ahead in 41 seats while the ruling BJP is leading in 30 seats in the 81-member Assembly. The majority mark is 41. The exit polls had predicted a win for the Hemant Soren-led alliance.
Hemant Soren trails in both Dumka and Barhait seats
Hemant Soren, the fifth chief minister of Jharkhand, is trailing in both Dumka and Barhait Assembly constituencies. He was earlier leading in both the seats. The JMM president is the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD post-poll alliance.
Hemant Soren trails, Loius Marandi leads
BJP state minister Loius Marandi, who is seeking re-election, has taken a lead from Dumka Assembly seat. JMM working president Hemant Soren is trailing from Dumka. Soren was earlier leading from Dumka. He is ahead in Barhait.
Hemant Soren-led alliance leads in 37 seats, BJP in 29
Hemant Soren led JMM-Congress-RJD pre-poll alliance is ahead in 37 seats while the ruling BJP is leading in 29 constituencies, as per early trends. The alliance is giving a tough fight to Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led government. Das is the first to complete a five-year tenure as the CM.
BJP leads in 22, JMM-led alliance in 18 seats
The ruling BJP has taken an early lead in 22 assembly constituencies while the JMM-Congress-RJD alliane is ahead in 18 seats. The AJSU is ahead is seven seats while the JVM is leading in four constituencies, as per trends till 9 am. Earlier, the exit polls had predicted a victory for the Hemant Soren-led alliance.
Hemant Soren continues to lead from Dumka and Barhait
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has established an early lead from Dumka and Barhait Assembly seats. In 2014, the JMM president had won from Barhait and lost from Dumka. He is fighting against Loius Marandi, the BJP cabinet minister, from Dumka.
Hemant Soren leads from both Dumka and Barhait seats
JMM working president Hemant Soren is leading from both the seats in Jharkhand Assembly polls. Soren, who was the fifth chief minister of Jharkhand, has taken an early lead from Dumka and Barhait Assembly seats. He is the incumbent legislator from Barhait constituency.
Hemant Soren takes early lead in Dumka
JMM working president Hemant Soren has taken an early lead from Dumka assembly seat. He is fighting against BJP's Loius Marandi. Soren is also the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The election for the Dumka constituency was conducted on December 5.
Jharkhand: Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Dumka. pic.twitter.com/Sxe1eQpbeB— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019