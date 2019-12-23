Dumka Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: The results for Jharkhand Assembly elections will be declared today with the grand alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), competing against the ruling BJP. Among the 81-member Assembly seats, Dumka is one of the key constituencies where from former chief minister Hemant Soren is contesting against BJP’s cabinet minister Loius Marandi. Soren, who is the working president of JMM, is also seeking re-election from the Barhait constituency. The voters in Dumka voted in the last phase of the five-phased polls on December 20.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly polls, Marandi had defeated Soren by a margin of around 5,000 votes. The JMM president got 65,105 votes while his rival candidate claimed 70,367. He had won Barhait seat. After the last polls, Soren was seen working hard to challenge the BJP and decided to contest from the two seats. Political observers though said that Soren, who is also the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD, wanted to play safe as he was not sure about his win against Marandi. He is likely to retain Barhait constituency.

Meanwhile, several exit polls have predicted that the Soren-led alliance would emerge as the single largest combination. According to the exit polls, he is likely to become the chief minister and replace BJP’s Raghubar Das. Earlier, the BJP had won 43 seats in the last state polls and Das became the sixth chief minister of the eastern state. He had defeated Congress candidate Anand Bihari Dubey by a huge margin of around 70,000 votes.

Here are the live updates of Dumka Assembly Election Result 2019:

