Jharkhand: 11 students & headmaster held for beating teachers over poor marks in Dumka

In the Dumka region of Jharkhand, a group of students allegedly beat up and tied their teacher to a tree after they gave students low test results that caused them to fail.

According to authorities, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the headmaster and 11 students.

Dumka’s in-charge of Gopikandar PS Nityanand Bhokta stated “Suman Kumar, a teacher, and Soneram Chaure, a clerk, both alleged that they were punished by the headmaster by being beaten and chained to a tree. 11 kids and the headmaster are the subjects of a FIR.”

Students complained that their teachers had given them extremely few marks in practicals and that they had not been provided an explanation when Dumka education officers arrived at the scene after the issue was reported.

The block education extension officer for Gopikandar, Dumka, Surendra Hebram, remarked “After learning about the incident, we spoke with all of the teachers. When we arrived, pupils complained that their teachers had not adequately responded to their concerns and that they had received very little credit for their practical work.”

A teacher, Kumar Suman, responded to the situation by saying that pupils had called them pretending to hold a meeting and complained that their tests had been ruined.

“Students called us under the guise of a meeting and claimed their grades were tainted. It took place as a result of their practical marks being excluded from the results. The headmaster was supposed to handle that. Therefore, we were unable to take any action in this regard “explained Suman.

