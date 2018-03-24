The 7-year sentencing for Lalu Yadav came in a 12-year old case, Dumka treasury case. He is accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 3.13 crores from Dumka treasury from December 1995 to January 1996. RJD boss is currently serving his term in Ranchi's jail after being convicted in two fodder scams. Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer said that imprisonment of 7 years each has been given under IPC.

Troubles for Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. On Saturday morning a special CBI court in Ranchi, Jharkhand awarded a sentence of seven years behind the bars. The 7-year sentencing for Lalu Yadav came in a 12-year old case, Dumka treasury case. In the matter, Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 3.13 crores from Dumka treasury from December 1995 to January 1996. The hearing in the case was completed on March 5. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving his term in Ranchi’s jail after being convicted in two fodder scams.

Commenting on the matter, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s lawyer said that imprisonment of 7 years each has been given under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act. The lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, “Total fine will be Rs. 60 lakh, sentence of the previous case to also run concurrently.” Reacting to the punishment awarded to Lalu Yadav, son Tejaswi Yadav stated that they will be challenging the ruling given by the special CBI court in High Court. He said, “We Will decide further strategy on basis of overall judgement in all 4 cases. I am sure there is a threat to Lalu Ji’s life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP.” Since December last year, Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving his term in Birsa Munda Central Jail. However, he was recently rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he complained of chest pain. Lalu Yadav was first convicted in 2013 in a fodder scam and was awarded a prison time of 5 years. After 2013, the RJD supremo was next convicted in December 2017 following the charges in other fodder scams.

Apart from RJD Chief, 31 others including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra and other senior politicians were among the ones accused in the case. RJD chief was earlier held guilty in three other scams by a special CBI court. In 2013 he was awarded a 5-year long jail term in Chibasa Treasury Case. As per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the matter, the RJD supremo has also been barred for around 11 years from contesting elections. Later in 2017, following conviction in Deoghar treasury case, Lalu Yadav was awarded three and a half years in jail.

#WATCH: Vishnu Sharma, counsel appearing for CBI, says, 'Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 7 years each under different sections of !PC & sections of Prevention of corruption Act, both sentences to run consecutively.' #FodderScam #DumkaTreasuryCase pic.twitter.com/HhpQ8WvRWb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

