Durga Ashtami 2019: On the auspicious day of Durga Puja, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extends greetings and wished to the people all over India. Today is the eighth day of Navratri, and on the eighth or the ninth day of Navratri, Kanya Puja is held

Durga Ashtami 2019: Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. During the nine days of the Navratri, different avatars of goddess Durga are being worshiped. Today is the eighth day of Navratri, is known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami. It is been said that today, Goddess Kali had appeared on this day from the forehead of Maa Durga and killed demons who were the associates of Mahishasura,

On this special occasion, people in India are sending wishes, greetings to their loved ones. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended their greetings and wished the people on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. On this day, Kanya Pujan is also held and at the end of the day, sandhi puja is performed which is said to be a significant part of the day.

The President, Ram Nath Kovind took his to twitter and wished the people in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. He even wrote that May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on each one of us

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 6, 2019

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too prayed for happiness and prosperity and wished the people.

Given below are the nine of Goddess Durga which is worshipped during Navratri:

On the first day, Maa Shailputri is being worshipped

On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is being worshipped

On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is being worshipped

On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is being worshipped

On the fifth day, Maa Skandmata is being worshipped

On the sixth day, Maa Katyayani is being worshipped

On the seventh day, Maa Kaalratri is being worshipped

On the eighth day, Maa Mahagauri is being worshipped

On a ninth day, Maa Siddhidatri is being worshipped

