JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nor the Congress will win more than 40 seats in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 and his party (JJP) will hold the key to forming the next government in the state (Na BJP, na Congress 40 par karegi, satta ki chabi Jannayak Janata Party ke haath mein hogi). On Tuesday, in an interview with a national channel, Dushyant Chautala had said the JJP leadership will decide which party to support in case of a hung assembly.

If we go by the prediction of the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the JJP could be Haryana kingmaker as Chautala is confident that his party will manage to win enough seats in the state much to the discomfort of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. Speaking to reporters in Jind, Dushyant Chautala said the election results weighing in favour of the JJP signals a big change in Haryana and reflects the love of the people for the party. Now the time has come to cross the Yamuna as exit poll predictions of the BJP crossing 75 seats have been proved wrong.

Though, most exit polls predicted a massive victory for the BJP in Haryana, the India Today-Axis My India poll claimed a hung assembly with BJP and Congress expected to win around 30-40 seats each. Elections were held for 90 assembly seats in Haryana on October 21, 2019.

﻿Early trends showed that Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP), Yogeshwar Dutt (BJP), Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD), Kuldeep Bishnoi (Congress), Babita Kumari (BJP), Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Anil Vij (BJP), Chander Mohan (Congress) and Randip Surajewala (Congress) are leading in the state.

Dushyant Chautala: Na BJP, na Congress 40 par karegi, satta ki chabi JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) ke haath mein hogi. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/qvYAVvKl7Y — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

The counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 are underway in the state. Riding on the Narendra Modi wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is confident of winning most of the seats in the Jat land. On the other hand, the Congress Party is confident that it will make a come back under the leadership of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Dushyant Chautala had founded the JJP in December 2018 with the ideology of former chief minister of Haryana Choudhary Devi Lal who served the state first in 1977–79 and then in 1987–89.

