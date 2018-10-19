Dussehra 2018 celebrations LIVE updates: As the entire country is engulfed in celebrating one of the most auspicious Indian festival Vijaydashmi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also arrived at Delhi’s Lal Qila maidan, to take part in Dussehra celebrations, which marks the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is one of those festivals which is celebrated across the length and breath of the country when people pay visit to community grounds to witness the burning of effigies of evil god Ravana. The festival marks the end of Ramlila, when Lord Ram finally defeats Ravana to free his wife Sita from his capture.

However, the end of Ravana is not the only reason to celebrate this festival. In some parts of the country, the festival is celebrated to mark the victory of goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to establish the power of truth, humanity (dharma). For years, it has been a tradition in India when Prime Minister, President, Chief Ministers in their respective states attend Dussehra celebrations and witness the Ravan Dehan. Not only the country head and state heads, but other key political leaders, former PMs, President also attend Dussehra celebrations in their respective states, in order to mark the victory of good over evil.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part in #Dusshera celebrations at Delhi's Lal Qila maidan. pic.twitter.com/HAOPh8GCIg — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading as Mahant in the Dussehra celebrations in Gorakhpur temple. Meanwhile, effigies of Ravana, his two brother Kumbhkaran and Meghanth are also being burnt in ramlila grounds and other community grounds across the country.

