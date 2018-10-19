Dussehra 2018 celebrations LIVE updates: As the entire country is engulfed in celebrating one of the most auspicious Indian festival Vijaydashmi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also arrived at Delhi’s Lal Qila maidan, to take part in Dussehra celebrations, which marks the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is one of those festivals which is celebrated across the length and breath of the country when people pay visit to community grounds to witness the burning of effigies of evil god Ravana. The festival marks the end of Ramlila, when Lord Ram finally defeats Ravana to free his wife Sita from his capture.
However, the end of Ravana is not the only reason to celebrate this festival. In some parts of the country, the festival is celebrated to mark the victory of goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to establish the power of truth, humanity (dharma). For years, it has been a tradition in India when Prime Minister, President, Chief Ministers in their respective states attend Dussehra celebrations and witness the Ravan Dehan. Not only the country head and state heads, but other key political leaders, former PMs, President also attend Dussehra celebrations in their respective states, in order to mark the victory of good over evil.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading as Mahant in the Dussehra celebrations in Gorakhpur temple. Meanwhile, effigies of Ravana, his two brother Kumbhkaran and Meghanth are also being burnt in ramlila grounds and other community grounds across the country.
Live Blog
Congress President Rahul Gandhi burns effigy of Ravan during Dusherra celebrations at Nav Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi burns effigy of Ravan during #Dusherra celebrations by Shri Nav Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bEOAoknmm6— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, party chief Rahul Gandhi attend Dussehra celebrations in Delhi
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, party president Rahul Gandhi attend Dussehra celebrations at Nav Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi take part in #Dusshera celebrations by Shri Nav Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gjsyLDWGVs— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Dussehra celebrations underway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Dussehra celebrations underway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand as people witness burning of effigies of Ravana and his other two brothers.
#Dussehra celebrations underway in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/twHStpJjKj— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Celebrating vijaydashmi, people along with their families are gathering at Mahalingapuram Sree Ayyappa Temple celebrations. In the state of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Dussehra, children are introduced to reading and writing and this tradition is called Vidyarambham.
PM Modi burns the effigy of Ravan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi burns the effigy of Ravana as he takes part in the Dussehra celebrations 2018 at Luv-Kush Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi burns effigy of Ravan during #Dusherra celebrations at Luv-Kush Ramlila in Lal Qila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/TER0Dzw6UZ— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
President Kovind, PM Modi attend Dusshera celebrations in Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend Dusshera celebrations at Delhi's Ramlila ground.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Luv-Kush Ramlila, at Delhi's Lal Qila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/ybxRekeLBi— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018