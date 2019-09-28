Dussehra, Diwali impact on banks: All the Banks in India will remain closed for a total number of 11 days in the month of October due to a number of holidays starting from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and till the month-end due to Diwali. As a result of these holidays, all the customers will be required to adjust and clear all their bank-related queries as per the dates mentioned on the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). All the customers must keep it in mind that Central government holidays are applicable to all the banks in India including the public and private sector banks. The holiday dates may differ from bank to bank there may be some state-wise holidays of different banks. All the customers are supposed to keep an apt amount of cash with them in order to avoid any cash crunch in the season of festivals. As per the official notification released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), October has almost 11 holidays including the second and fourth Saturday, Sunday and other public holidays.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in October:

October 2, 2019: Gandhi Jayanti

October 6, 2019: Sunday

October 7, 2019: Ram Navami

October 8, 2019: Dussehra

October 12, 2019: Second Saturday

October 13, 2019: Valmiki Jayanti, Sunday

October 20, 2019: Sunday

October 26, 2019: Fourth Saturday

October 27, 2019: Diwali

October 28, 2019: Govardhan Pooja

October 29, 2019: Bhai Dooj

In order to get any further details about the bank holidays or working days, all the customers are supposed to visit their banks and ask for the complete list of holidays so that they can get a complete idea of the scenario. Customers must keep this in mind that most of the banks are often closed on second and Saturdays of every month.

