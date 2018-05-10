In a fresh warning, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorm and heavy rains are expected in the next five days across the country. The IMD report added, on May 10, various states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorm and heavy rains are expected in the next five days across the country. As per fresh warning issued by IMD, on May 10, thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail very likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, coastal and north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds. Meanwhile, Vidarbha and interior Odisha are likely to face heatwave conditions at one or two pockets.

Heavy rain likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. The report added, on May 12, thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Dustorms very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh. This is not the first time that met department has issued weather warning to various states, earlier, it predicted that very likely thunderstorms will hit many parts of northern India including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Indian Meteorological Dept issues weather warning for next 5 days. Bihar,Jharkhand,Odisha,Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal&North Interior K'taka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry&Kerala very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today. pic.twitter.com/fu1gRiIYir — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018

In the recent times, thunderstorms and heavy rains have caused major destruction in various parts of the country mainly northern India. It killed more than hundred people and many were injured. A few days ago, a dust storm was witnessed in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and isolated areas in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota regions. Authorities across the country are on their toes in the wake of continuous warnings issued by IMD.

They are taking many precautionary measures to lessen the effect of dust and thunderstorm. As recently various state governments asked schools to remain closed. The IMD report added that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, south interior Karnataka on May 14, Monday.

