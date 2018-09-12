DUSU election 2018 LIVE updates: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2018 are underway and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. Reports suggest that around 1.35 lakh registered students will be deciding the fate of 23 students. The polling for the morning college students will start at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while evening colleges students can exercise their vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

This time in DUSU elections 2018 it is going to be a triangular contest as an alliance of All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) will be participating in elections.

The alliance will be competing with BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress student’s wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

According to the statement released by the Delhi University, the elections will be held in colleges as well to elect the members of the Central Council and the results will be announced on September 13.

Here are the LIVE updates of DUSU Elections 2018:

