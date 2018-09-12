DUSU election 2018 LIVE updates: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2018 are underway and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. Reports suggest that around 1.35 lakh registered students will be deciding the fate of 23 students. The polling for the morning college students will start at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while evening colleges students can exercise their vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.
This time in DUSU elections 2018 it is going to be a triangular contest as an alliance of All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) will be participating in elections.
The alliance will be competing with BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress student’s wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).
According to the statement released by the Delhi University, the elections will be held in colleges as well to elect the members of the Central Council and the results will be announced on September 13.
Here are the LIVE updates of DUSU Elections 2018:
Live Blog
DUSU elections 2018: Low voter turn out till 12:30 pm
Delhi University Student Union 2018 elections witnessed low voting turn out till 12:30 pm. The election committee will announce the final turn out in the evening.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Delhi) reported that Delhi University Student Union elections 2018 are underway peacefully. The result for the DUSU elections 2018 will be announced tomorrow.
ABVP, NSUI workers detained
The Delhi police has detained some members of ABVP and NSUI in allegations of canvassing outside the polling booths. Members of both are distributing pamphlets among voters, say reports.
#DUSUElection2018 Water bottles, juices and chocolates being distributed among voters. @htTweets @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/rWDQxD3PWH— Fareeha Iftikhar (@iftikharfariha) September 12, 2018
Voting for evening colleges to begin at 3 pm
DUSU elections 2018: The voting for the evening shift college Students will commence at 3 pm till 7:30 pm and the results for the Delhi University Student Union election will be declared on September 13, 2018.
DUSU elections 2018 polling underway
Voting for the morning shift colleges will continue till 1:30 pm and results will be announced tomorrow.
Delhi police issue advisory to student leaders
The Delhi police has issued an advisory to the student leaders and parties, saying that strict action will be taken against people who will try to appeal on the basis of caste or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community.
Students in queue outside polling booths
Polling underway
Polling for Delhi University Student Union is underway and security has been beefed up outside the colleges. Around 50 policemen are deployed outside Zakir Hussain college for DUSU elections 2018.