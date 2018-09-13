It’s 3-1 for Delhi University’s campus rivals in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2018 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wresting the advantage this year winning the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary on Thursday.
ABVP candidates Ankiv Basoya, Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary have won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary respectively. NSUI candidate Akash Choudhary has won the post of secretary.
However, the counting of the votes was marred by some contesting outfits complaining about faulty EVMs. The counting started at 8 am and was suspended after members of NSUI and CYSS complained about EVM malfunction in some stations. The counting resumed after the parties agreed to take the process forward.
Here are the number of votes polled by the candidates:
President
Ankiv Basoya (ABVP) 20,467
Sunny Chillar (NSUI) 18,723
Vice President
Shakti Singh (ABVP) 23,046
Leena (NSUI) 15,000
Secretary
Akash (NSUI) 20,198
Sudhir (ABVP) 14,109
Joint Secretary
Jyoti (ABVP) 19,353
Saurabh (NSUI) 14,381
The elections went off peacefully on Wednesday with a turnout of around 44.46% , slightly more than 43 % recorded last year.
Last, year the NSUI scripted its comeback and got hold the president’s position that it last held in 2012 and swept all 4 posts back in 2007.
Leave a Reply