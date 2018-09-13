ABVP candidates Ankiv Basoya, Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary have won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary respectively. NSUI candidate Akash Choudhary has won the post of secretary.

It’s 3-1 for Delhi University’s campus rivals in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2018 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wresting the advantage this year winning the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary on Thursday.

ABVP candidates Ankiv Basoya, Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary have won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary respectively. NSUI candidate Akash Choudhary has won the post of secretary.

However, the counting of the votes was marred by some contesting outfits complaining about faulty EVMs. The counting started at 8 am and was suspended after members of NSUI and CYSS complained about EVM malfunction in some stations. The counting resumed after the parties agreed to take the process forward.

Here are the number of votes polled by the candidates:

President

Ankiv Basoya (ABVP) 20,467

Sunny Chillar (NSUI) 18,723

Vice President

Shakti Singh (ABVP) 23,046

Leena (NSUI) 15,000

Secretary

Akash (NSUI) 20,198

Sudhir (ABVP) 14,109

Joint Secretary

Jyoti (ABVP) 19,353

Saurabh (NSUI) 14,381

The elections went off peacefully on Wednesday with a turnout of around 44.46% , slightly more than 43 % recorded last year.

Last, year the NSUI scripted its comeback and got hold the president’s position that it last held in 2012 and swept all 4 posts back in 2007.

