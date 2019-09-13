Amit Shah has congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidates for claiming victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2019. ABVP has won three top positions out of four – President, Vice-President and Joint Secretary posts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidates who claimed victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2019. Amit Shah said this victory is not only proof of the unflinching belief in the nationalism of the youth but also a proof of how committed new India is towards nation-building.

On Friday, RSS-affiliated ABVP swept DUSU elections 2019 by winning three of four top seats. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has taken remaining one seat. ABVP won three top positions – President, Vice-President and Joint Secretary posts, while the NSUI has got the Secretary post in the results, announced today.

As many as 16 candidates participated in the 2019 elections who were elected for a tenure of a year. ABVP’s Akshit Dahiya will be the new president of the Delhi University while Pradeep Tanwar as vice-president and Shivangi Kherwal have been elected for joint secretary post.

NSUI’s Ashish Lamba won the secretary post. The NSUI had fielded Chetna Tyagi for the president post, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

Amit Shah: I congratulate all workers of ABVP for the grand victory in Delhi University student union elections. This victory is not only proof of the unflinching belief in nationalism of our youth but also a proof of how committed new India is towards nation building (file pic) pic.twitter.com/C4oq4KvOJm — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Reports said ABVP’s Akshit Dahiya has won the post by a margin of more than 19,000 votes against NSUI’s Chetna Tyagi. Another candidate Tanwar won the post by a margin of over 8,000 votes while ABVP’s Shivangi Kharwal bagged the joint secretary seat by a margin of 3,000 votes. NSUI’s Ashish Lamba defeated ABVP’s Yogi Rathee by a margin of about 2,000 votes.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) wins three(President,Vice President and Joint Secretary) out of the four posts in Delhi University Student Polls, National Students' Union of India(NSUI) wins one(Secretary). pic.twitter.com/4HV73BjKER — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

In 2018, the ABVP had won three seats while the NSUI took charge over only one seat. Last year, the total voting percentage was recorded at 44.46 per cent, which came down to 39.90 per cent this year.

The voting was held on 52 polling centres put up at various colleges of Delhi University. The rival parties alleged malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App