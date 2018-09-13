DUSU Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2018 results will be announced today. The Delhi University elections 2018 were held on Wednesday. As per the reports, 44.46% registered voters turn exercised their vote on the elections day, which is a new record as compared to last times 43% mark.
The elections were held at 52 centres in the colleges of Delhi University, where around 700 EVMs where installed.
The results will decide the fate of 23 student candidates, who are contesting for the post of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
The Delhi University student elections 2018 results is a triangular contest this time between Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). While Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and left-wing students’ outfit All India Students Association (AISA) have formed an alliance to contest the DUSU elections in 2018.
ABVP at Zakir Hussain morning college
ABVP candidates bag president's, secretary's and central council posts in the Zakir Hussain morning college
NSUI wins president post in Zakir Hussain Evening College
The NSUI's candidate has secured the presidential post in Zakir Hussain Evening College, AISA's Nabiya Alam bags central councillor post.
Race for the post of president
For the post of president ABVP's Ankiv Baisoya, NSUI's Sunny Chillar and Abhigyan supported by CYSS-AISA alliance are the main contenders in the fray. While Akashdeep Tripathi of SFI and Preeti Chauhan of INSO are also contesting the DUSU elections 2018.
NSUI is leading the fray 75 seats in 20 colleges, say reports