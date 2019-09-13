DUSU Election Result 2019: The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2019 have finally been announced on Friday, September 13, 2019. The RSS- affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has swept the polls winning three of the fours key posts seats including President, Vice President, and Joint Secretary while the National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) has won the Secretary post.

As many as 16 candidates took part in the elections, which forms the central panel of the varsity and are elected for a tenure of a year. With the victory, ABVP’s Akshit Dahiya will become the new president of the Delhi University while Pradeep Tanwar and Shivangi Kherwal have been elected for the post of vice-president and joint secretary posts respectively.

On the other hand, NSUI’s Ashish Lamba won the secretary post leaving Yogit Rathee behind. The NSUI had pitted Chetna Tyagi for the post of president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) wins three(President,Vice President and Joint Secretary) out of the four posts in Delhi University Student Polls, National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) wins one(Secretary). pic.twitter.com/4HV73BjKER — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Reports said that Dahiya won the post after defeating NSUI’s Chetna Tyagi by a margin of more than 19,000 votes. On the other hand, Tanwar won the post of a vice-president by a margin of over 8,000 votes while ABVP’s Shivangi Kharwal bagged the joint secretary seat by a margin of 3,000 votes. Meanwhile, NSUI’s Ashish Lamba defeated ABVP’s Yogi Rathee by a margin of about 2,000 votes.

In 2018 too, the ABVP had won three seats while the NSUI took charge over only one seat. Last year, the total voter turnout was recorded at 44.46 per cent, which came down to 39.90 per cent this year. The reports said that over 1.3 lakh people were eligible to vote this year.

