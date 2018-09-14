The credibility of EVMs came under fire yet again when several of the machines faced technical glitches during the DUSU elections. Although RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) went on to win the elections, however, its eternal rival Congress' National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have staged protests alleging that the ABVP rigged the EVMs.

Amid the uproar that continues to engross the Delhi University regarding the EVMs used in the recently held Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that the voting machines used in the elections were not issued by them. The election body went on to say that it does not take responsibility for the elections conducted by the state election commissions.

The credibility of EVMs came under fire yet again when several of the machines faced technical glitches during the DUSU elections. Although RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) went on to win the elections, however, its eternal rival Congress’ National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have staged protests alleging that the ABVP rigged the EVMs.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ECI explained that it has nothing to do with the EVMs used in the DUSU elections. ECI said it is not responsible for the conduct of local body elections that are conducted by the State Election Commissions and elections held by various organisations/institutions and consequently about various protocols and procedures adopted by them.

The Election Commission further stressed that it is confident and has a firm conviction about the integrity, non-tamperability and credibility of ECI-issued EVMs. Basis of confidence flows from a wide range of technical and administrative protocols and procedural safeguards that protects our EVMs and VVPATs against any sort of tampering, added the ECI.

“The commission uses only single post EVMs. In DUSU polls, it is being told that multi-post EVMs (where a vote can be cast for more than one post, for instance, President/Vice-President/General Secretary), which are technically completely different from ECI’s single post EVMs, have been used,” asserted the Election Commission.

Earlier on Thursday, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi also clarified that the voting machines used in the DUSU polls were not issued by the Election Commission and were procured privately.

The statements came out after the counting of DUSU elections was suspended during midway due to technical glitches in the EVMs. The counting was stopped for over an hour amid uproar by the students, but it later resumed and ABVP won the seats of President, Vice President and General Secretary.

