The much-awaited day is finally here as the University of Delhi is all set for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) result whose voting took place yesterday and now the stage is set for the final verdict. The voters’ turnout for this year was recorded at 39.90 percent, although the number is less as compared to last year.

The voter turnout last year was 44.46 per cent, which is almost 5 per cent more than this year’s turn out. amid EVM malfunctioning allegations, the polling took place yesterday. As far as the candidates are concerned, a total of 16 are competing for the coveted designation which including 4 women. There were a total of 52 polling centers set up.

Here are the LIVE updates:

NOTA votes: Lasty year a total of 6,211 votes o pted for NOTA

Counting underway with a total of 15 rounds completed. Both NSUI and ABVP are in a tough battle for the post of joint secretary.

The blame game is on between ABVP and NSUI as the latter has accused ABVP of taking advantage of BJP being in central government. NSUI claimed that ABVP was using central machinery to win DUSU election

ABVP maintains the lead on the posts of president, vice president and general secretary.

NSUI has taken lead on the post of joint secretary. Abhishek Chhaprana from NSUI is contesting for joint secretary post.

36 ballot boxes out of total 200 boxes have been opened yet. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading on all four seats.

The first round of counting concludes. ABVP is leading on all four seats.

24 ballot boxes of 200 total ballot boxes have been opened yet.

Counting of votes for DUSU election 2019 has started after a two-hour delay.

RSS-backed ABVP has taken a lead in three seats, while Congress’ student wing NSUI is leading in one seat.

Counting for DUSU elections was hampered in the morning due to an EVM glitch. It started at 10 am, whereas it was scheduled to begin at 8:30 am.

The ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won one post in the 2018 polls, which had recorded 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

For 2019, both the ABVP and the NSUI have claimed to have won the majority.

ABVP fielded Pradeep Tanwar against NSUI’s pick Ankit Bharti for the post of vice president. AISA had nominated Aftab as its candidate. For the general secretary’s post, ABVP pitted Yogit Rathi against NSUI’s Ashish Lamba and against AISA’s Vikash.

