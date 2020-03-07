Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Akshit Dahiya said the Foreign Cell is a step towards responsible global citizenship, enhancement of communication between different cultures and also a great opportunity for the students.

The Delhi University Students’ Union has always sought its primary aim to be credible , responsible and student-friendly. The Union has been extremely successful in establishing an official Foreign Cell to deal varied grievances and issues of the international students through developing mutual comprehension, cultural exchanges as well as diplomatic understanding.

The Delhi University Students’ Union convened an inauguration ceremony of the Foreign Cell on 6th of March 2020 in which the honourable guest speakers were Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe ( Presidnet ICCR , MP Rajya Sabha) ,Shri Niwas ji ( The National Joint Organising Secretary of the ABVP) and Mr. Sediqullah Sahar ( Ambassador , Embassy of Afghanistan ) as well as Mr. Vishnu Bahadur Gurung ( Nepal) .

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said in his welcome speech and while declaring the foreign cell that “The Foreign Cell will have ample amount of services as well as activities. This includes assistance in admissions , assistance in FRRO registration as well as organising extra-curricular activities. The Academic aspect has also been included through introducing an award for felicitating the international student with the highest grade point average. The Cell is a step towards responsible global citizenship, enhancement of communication between different cultures and also a great opportunity for the students.”

DUSU Vice President Pradeep Tanwar welcomed all the guests and felicitated them . DUSU Joint Secretary Shivangi Kharwal gave the thank you speech.

