The rival NSUI has demanded that its candidate Sunny Chillar be declared the winner of last month’s elections for DUSU president after Tiruvalluvar University registrar has categorically said in an official communique that records did not show Baisoya was a student of the university’s BA programme. Baisoya had enrolled for MA Buddhist Studies programme in DU on the basis of the fake degree. DU action is awaited and as per guidelines could lead to a police complaint.

The DUSU president had secured entry into the MA Buddhist Studies course in July 2018 on the basis of the fake Thiruvalluvar University degree

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya’s claim that he has a degree from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University has been debunked. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader had claimed he had a BA degree from the university but the Registrar of the university has categorically ruled out that neither was Baisoya a student of the university nor was he a pass-out from any of the colleges recognised by it.

DUSU polls had seen Baisoya being elected last month and immediately after that the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had said the degree was fake. Baisoya, on his part, had mumbled that he didn’t remember any teacher or any subject he had learned and instead said his program was a skill-based one, an Arts programme at that.

The Thiruvalluvar University Registrar, Dr V. Peruvalluthi, wrote to the Principal Secretary, the Department of Higher Education, Tamil Nadu that the certificate produced by Baisoya is a fake following the university controller of examination’s probe into the alleged certificate. The enquiry was initiated by the Delhi University after the NSUI sought action against Baisoya.

The DUSU president had secured entry into the MA Buddhist Studies course in July 2018 on the basis of the fake Thiruvalluvar University degree. There could be a police complaint filed by DU against Baisoya in the further course of action.

University authorities had said earlier that action will be taken against the DUSU chief if it was found the undergraduate degree was fake.

Following the news of the fake degree, the NSUI has asked that its candidate for DUSU president, Sunny Chillar, be declared the winner of the poll.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More